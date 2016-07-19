11 GOP staffers suffering from flu-like symptoms at Kalahari Resort

Eleven GOP staffers are suffering from flu-like symptoms consistent with norovirus.

According to Erie County Health Department, two of the GOP members are pregnant and were taken to the hospital as a precaution. They are back at Kalahari Resorts resting.

Commissioner Pete Schade said the staffers from California's Republican Party group is part of a planning and logistical team staying at the resorts, located in Sandusky. The county health commissioner also said the group has been in town since last Thursday and they brought the illness with them. Tests are expected back from Columbus on Wednesday to confirm the illness.

Officials said only one of those 11 have been to Cleveland this week.

The Health Department officials said although no one has been quarantined, Kalahari employees are doing a great job at keeping everyone safe and clean so the illness does not spread. Health officials said those who are sick are voluntarily staying in their hotel rooms.

"In preparation for the Republican California Delegates’ stay, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions worked diligently with government officials to ensure we exceeded all health and sanitation requirements and protocols," according to spokesperson for Kalahari, Samantha Flynn.

Norovirus, or the cruise ship virus, causes stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, fever and diarrhea. Health officials say it takes three to four days for the illness to pass.

Schade said none of the delegates appear to have been affected.

