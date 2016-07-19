Outside police agencies critical to keeping the peace during RNC

Cleveland police Chief Calvin Williams, in his morning briefing on Tuesday, said the Republican National Convention, so far, in his opinion, has been peaceful and non-violent and added that the goal remains to keep it that way.

This morning, a police escort with four busloads of state troopers from Michigan was seen arriving for duty. Chief Williams made it a point to mention how grateful he is to the departments and the individual officers who have come to Cleveland from other cities, in Ohio, and from around the country. The Chief believes those officers have been critical, to this point, in keeping the peace on the streets.

"Were still in a cautious posture, were still making sure that we don’t let our guard down. Our outside agencies that are out there, that you see walking on the square, downtown and uptown, I think they’re getting their sea legs and see the way we do things and are more engaging to people,” Williams said.

Chief Williams went on to add that he believes that the bicycle officers, 300 of them, 150 on each of two shifts, have been a great deterrent to trouble. The officers ability to get places, on bike, in a hurry and get into a crowd quickly has been a huge plus to safety and security.

