Ohio delegates feeding off the convention frenzy

The Ohio Convention Committee held a breakfast Tuesday morning at the Ohio delegation hotel in Cleveland.

Frank Luntz is part political pollster, part comedian, and part Republican cheerleader. Luntz was the featured speaker at Tuesday's Ohio delegate breakfast, where there was no mention of Mrs. Trump’s controversial speech.

The Trump campaign on Tuesday dismissed criticism as "just absurd" that Melania Trump directly lifted two passages nearly word-for-word from the speech that first lady Michelle Obama delivered in 2008 at the Democratic National Convention. The White House declined to comment.

Nor was there talk of the absence of Ohio Governor, John Kasich, on the convention stage. But, Luntz did reiterate the importance of Ohio in this election. Luntz said, “If you want Republicans to win America, you can’t do it unless Ohio does it.”



Delegate Bruce Bailey of Akron is feeding off the convention frenzy. He said, “When you’re in that meeting you just feel the energy. I think that’s what the Republicans need. Energy.” Still 60% of Ohioans say they can’t support Donald Trump.

Chief Investigative Reporter, Carl Monday, spoke to Ohio Republican Chairman, Matt Borges. Borges responded to the poll by saying, “That was the exact number of Ohioans who say they have a disapproval rating of Hillary Clinton. Ohioans know she is a liar, that she’s a creature of Washington. In this campaign season, where people are obviously clamoring for change, and that’s exactly what we don’t need.”

