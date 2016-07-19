Human remains found in shallow grave ID'd 4 months after discovery

The Lorain County Coroner confirms the body found in March in Huntington Township has been identified as 26-year-old Angela Hall.

According to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office Hall was last seen in Elryia in August of 1997 and reported missing in January of 1998.

The coroner says the match was made by DNA from her mother.

Hall's cause of death remains under investigation, but officials say it is not natural.

