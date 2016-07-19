Blue Jackets extend contract of Monsters head coach

Lake Erie Monsters Head Coach Jared Bednar's contract has been extended for two years through the 2018-19 season, according to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets have also announced the hiring of Blake Geoffrion as Monsters assistant general manager and Steve McCarthy as assistant coach. Manny Legace will return to the club as goal tending coach.

Bednar, 44, led the Monsters to a 15-2 record during the playoffs and the first Calder Cup championship in club history, and the first by a Blue Jackets’ AHL affiliate, in 2016 following a 43-22-6-5 record during the regular season.

Prior to joining the organization, Bednar served as the head coach of the AHL’s Peoria Rivermen from 2010-12 and led the club to a record of 81-63-5-7. In 308 AHL games, he has amassed a record of 162-113-19-14 (.580).

