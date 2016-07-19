Police: Man knocking on doors in Sagamore Hills leaves gun at scene

Police in Sagamore Hills are reminding residents to let officers deal with anyone knocking on their door in the middle of the night.

A person described by police as suspicious rang the doorbell of two different homes Monday night asking for money. A firefighter lived at one, and a police officer lived at the other, and they quickly contacted dispatch.

Police said they found two people and drugs in a vehicle at the first driveway. They said they observed a man walking around the second home, adding he dropped a loaded handgun near the garage door.

That man has been jailed in Summit County.

