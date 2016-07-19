Shots fired into patient's room at University Hospital

Shots were fired into a patient's room on the University Hospital campus Tuesday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Lakeside Building at 2001 Adelbert Rd., officials said.

There was no patient in the room at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Hospital and Cleveland police are investigating.

