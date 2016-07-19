Police say someone tried to mail OH man 7 lbs. of pot

The U.S. Postal Service contacted New Philadelphia police Monday after receiving a damaged and suspicious package.

K-9 officer Pete alerted on the package.

The person the package was addressed to arrived later Monday afternoon to pick it up, police said, adding he loaded it into his vehicle. The 49-year-old man was arrested shortly after.

The package was brought back to the police station. Police said 7 lbs. of marijuana were found inside.

Charges against the man are pending.

