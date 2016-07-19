Police: Bullet pierces charter bus

Police are investigating reports of shots fired early Tuesday morning in Cleveland.

Case Western Reserve and multiple law enforcement sources said that around 1 a.m. Tuesday, an officer heard loud noises in the area of Lot 82, which is located about a half mile from Case Western Reserve University.

Officers arrived and after an extensive search, located a bullet hole in a charter bus. A bullet was located inside the bus and was turned over to the Cleveland Police Department.

A witness later reported to police that they had seen a person in a white sedan firing shots while traveling north on East 105th Street. There was no further description of the vehicle or of the suspects at this time.

Nearby, a single shot was fired into University Hospital’s Case Medical Center. The bullet went through an unoccupied patient’s window. There were no injuries in either case and it’s unknown if they are related.

Cleveland Police and the U.S. Secret Service are investigating and gathering information.

