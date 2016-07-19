Alt. TX delegate: Trump should 'come clean' about Melania speech

Randy Dunning, an alternate delegate from Texas, said Tuesday the Trump campaign should just "come clean" on Melania Trump's apparent plagiarism of a 2008 Michelle Obama convention speech.

Melania Trump's speech: Personal or plagiarism?

Dunning pointed out that Melania used only two lines that matched what Michelle said in her speech, in an otherwise powerful and extensive speech.

Dunning, a Sen. Ted Cruz supporter, is looking forward to Wednesday night, when Cruz will deliver his speech at the convention.

Nobody's sure how or why she ended up with pieces of Michelle Obama's 2008 convention speech in her own address on Monday night, but one thing is clear -- once the news broke shortly after the first night of the RNC had ended, that news overshadowed everything that went right for the Trump campaign.

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and always a powerful speaker, rocked The Q with his passionate and, at times, fiery speech. Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke also was incredibly strong with his remarks.

Overall, the tone of "Make America Safe Again," which focused on veterans, police officers, and service was emotional and effective. But none of that was being talked about on Tuesday. Melanie's speech dominated the news cycle (at least heading into the second night of the convention).

Who knows what comes next?

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.