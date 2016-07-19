A look at the political garb for sale in Cleveland during the RNC

The main attractions may be inside Quicken Loans Arena this week, but people are flocking to "Merchandise Row" to get their hands on everything GOP, RNC, and Donald Trump.



Vendors coming from across the country have set up shop along Euclid Ave. and East 4th St. and pushing their political products.

A Freedom Marketplace is also set up for delegates to buy swag at Progressive Field.

