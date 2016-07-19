K-9 officers clear bus in downtown Cleveland

A Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority bus was checked by K-9 officers on Tuesday.

The check occurred around 2:45 p.m. at East 12th Street and Lakeside Avenue, about a block east of the Free Stamp downtown.

The bus was eventually cleared.

Tuesday is the second day of the National Republican Convention in Cleveland. Monday was relatively quiet, at least outside of The Q.

