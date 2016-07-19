Councilman cancels Glenville Festival citing violence and threat to police

Violence will keep an annual festival from happening.

Cleveland Councilman Jeff Johnson cancelled the Glenville Festival and Parade, citing increase in gun violence and threat to police.

The 39th annual community event was scheduled to take place on Aug. 13.

Johnson said he shared his concern with the threat to police officers and didn't want someone to use the festival as an opportunity to do harm to them.



"I feel that the boldness and randomness of gun violence occurring weekly in Cleveland, including our area, creates too much uncertainty for the safety of citizens and for law enforcement officers and others working to protect us." Johnson said.

