Gov. Kasich makes no mention of Donald Trump at Rock Hall event

Hundreds of Republicans gathered at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for a reception to honor Ohio Gov. John Kasich on Tuesday afternoon.

Kasich took to the stage, thanking those who worked on his campaign and briefly talking about why he says his campaign suddenly ended.



"We left the race abruptly, and the reason why we did is because I became convinced that in one way or another, to go forward I would have to tell people things that I didn't think were true," said Kasich.



Kasich didn't explain what he meant by “saying things that he didn't think were true,” but he talked a lot about having core values.



"I believe that standing on principle and having ethics and integrity can make a huge deal," added Kasich.

But many Ohioans say Kasich is not demonstrating the values he speaks of by boycotting the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena. Many point out that the Governor signed a pledge that he would support the eventual Republican nominee.



The former presidential hopeful doesn't have any plans to attend the Republican National Convention, either. Donald Trump campaign spokeswoman Scottie Nell Hughes said Monday she didn't understand how he isn't attending, calling it downright rude.

"I am so, so just disgusted because he could have come here. This is his party. We are throwing this for his RNC. He's part of it," said Carmen Anderson of Cleveland.



Some Republicans said it's just plain odd to not see Kasich at the convention.



"I just think it's a slap in the face to the Republican party, and to Trump (the Republican nominee) in particular. Whether or not he agrees with all of his policies or what not, he should still support the party, said Barb Zubowsky, from Virginia.

At Tuesday's event, Kasich made no mention of not attending the RNC activities at The Q. He made no mention of Trump, either.

Kasich will be at a number of events in the Greater Cleveland area during the week of the convention. He'll start Wednesday off with an 8 a.m. event at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Cleveland.

