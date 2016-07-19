Police officers bussed to Public Square for protests

A bus transported police officers to Public Square to help control a growing crowd Tuesday. Police used bikes to physically separate the protesters. Several groups were on hand, including Black Lives Matter, KKK and members of the Westboro church.

Supporters, vendors, and protesters have gathered downtown for day two of the Republican National Convention.

Thousands of police officers from across the country are in town to assist Cleveland police with security at the Republican National Convention. Police officers have come from many different places like Indiana, Michigan and Texas.

This is day 2 of the GOP convention in Cleveland. It wraps up Thursday.

