Flags made in America by combat veterans become big hit at RNC

A veteran-owned and operated business is making a big impression at the Republican National Convention.

Flags of Valor is a Virginia-based company that employs combat veterans who make American flags.

“They’re all made with American tools and materials and we believe in making things with our hands and giving back,” said owner Brian Steorts. “It's about our guys and it's about inspiring patriotism."

Steorts started the company less than a year ago. The mission is important to him because he's a veteran himself.

"I got injured when I was deployed and I started woodworking because there was an American flag I found that wasn't made in America and that upset me," he said.

Steorts employs five combat veterans who hand-make and hand-paint every flag. "They're used to working in high stress environments and being deployed and being shot at and having boots on the ground. Now, they get to do something they love and share it with everyone else," he said.

Employing veterans isn't the only way Flags of Valor is giving back.

"We've raised $75,000 for various charities in 75 days," said Steorts.

He said the support is overwhelming, and business is exceeding expectations. Tuesday Flags of Valor appeared on Fox and Friends.

People who stopped by the Flags of Valor shop in Progressive Field couldn't get enough.

"I love them," said Joe Vitali. "This is what it's all about. It's made in America. We've got to support."

Steorts said selling merchandise at the RNC is ideal.

"There's a lot of people here and they're here for a common goal and they love America and we do too, so we're just happy to share that with them," he said.

If you'd like to order a flag from Flags of Valor, you can visit the business' website. The flags start at about $100.

