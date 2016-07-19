Euclid police try to locate owner of marijuana

The Euclid Police Department made a status on Facebook alerting followers of a lost bag of marijuana.

The bag was found in the driveway where visitors can enter the station and was brought in by another officer.

The police department gave information for the owner to be able to retrieve their lost property, such as the days open and business hours.

The status also gave a reminder for the owner to bring their ID.

