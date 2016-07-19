Florida Gov. talks about Kasich's absence from Republican National Convention

Gov. John Kasich is in Cleveland. It's Day 2 of the Republican National Convention. But the former presidential hopeful has no plans to attend the convention.

Kasich spoke at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame early Tuesday afternoon. He was in the race to the White House a few months ago, along with Donald Trump, but eventually dropped out.

Since then, Kasich has received backlash for not attending the convention in his hometown.

“I'm excited to be here," said Florida Gov. Rick Scott, when asked about Kasich skipping the convention. "This is about making sure we beat Hillary Clinton, that's what this election is about. Everybody's going to have their own reason for coming or not coming. But I know I'm excited to be here, I'm excited to give my talk tomorrow night. I'm going to do everything I can to make sure Donald Trump is our next president."

Kasich will be at multiple events in Cleveland during the week of the RNC.

