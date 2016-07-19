RNC: Ohio casts all 66 votes for Gov. Kasich

It's official.The Republican Party formally nominated Donald Trump as it's party nominee for President.

The process began with the traditional state-by-state roll call of delegates. At Ohio's turn, the delegates cast its 66 votes for Gov. Kasich. The governor won Ohio during the primary.

There were some boos.

Kasich decided against attending the GOP convention. However, he is in Cleveland.

