Twitter exploded after Melania Trump's speech Monday

Melania Trump’s name has been buzzing on social media after claims that parts of her speech from the opening night of the Republican National Convention were taken from First Lady Michelle Obama’s speech at the Democratic convention in 2008.

After the speech Monday night, Trump quickly became the number one trending topic on Twitter.

Bridget Coyne is a senior partnerships manager at Twitter, which has seen about 113 billion tweets about the 2016 election. Coyne said Twitter has played a major role in the way voters experience elections.

“People are sharing videos in real time and being able to get that instant replay right within Twitter. They heard it, and they turned to Twitter because they wanted to get a fact check of what was said,” said Coyne.

Coyne monitored the online response to Trump’s speech at the “Twitter District” -- its RNC headquarters inside the Greenhouse Tavern on East 4th Street.

“We saw Melania Trump was the most talked about speaker for the first night of the RNC,” said Coyne.

Twitter also reports that the top two moments of the night were the presumptive Republican nominee introducing his wife, and the part of her speech where she said her husband, “represents all people, not just some of the people”

“We saw people reacting with animated GIFs in a much more conversational way, a little bit of humor, but that real-time fact checking,” said

Trump was also the bud of many online jokes, memes, and hash tags such as #famousmelaniaquotes, which has been used about 16,000 times.

“This is just Day 1. We have three more days to go,” said Coyne.

