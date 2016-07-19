Mother of Benghazi victim: Hillary Clinton killed my son

She's the mom who captured the attention of the nation when she called out Hillary Clinton on the stage of the Republican National Convention.

Pat Smith lost her son, Sean, in the attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi in 2012. She came to Cleveland to urge the country not to support Hillary Clinton, the presumptive Democratic nominee.

"I'd do it again. Whatever is necessary to get that woman out," she said.

Smith said her words were purposeful and she doesn't regret a thing.

"I was very intensely wanting her out. She killed my son. So there is no way I would feel good about her," she said.

Smith said she has no further plans to be involved in the campaign but she said she would if she was asked.

