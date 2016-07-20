There was legitimately a 'TRUMP' tank crushing cars Wednesday -- here's why

Video on Facebook Wednesday showed a tank with "TRUMP" written on the side driving over cars along East 193rd in Euclid.

Police said they were not called to the scene.

The incident appeared to be for some sort of satirical skit about Donald Trump trying to parallel park. The two cars, parked along the street, had no engines and appeared to be junk yard cars.

Crews reportedly said the sketch would air on Hulu in August.

The film crews also fed the folks in the neighborhood a couple hundred gyros.

Most witnesses found it entertaining, but some weren't sure what was going on.

Tow trucks came to pick the cars up later.

