Eccentric mix fills Public Square on Day 3 of RNC in CLE

There were many protesters downtown Wednesday afternoon, but what about those non-protesters? What about the spectators?

Well, there were quite a few people who made their way to Public Square to take in the unpredictable -- and sometimes circus-like -- atmosphere. As bands played on, that atmosphere was a mix of police officers, protesters, and regular people on the street.

At one point, the sound of what seemed like a gunshot rang out, sending many running. Police stopped at a burnt orange car and realized a tire had blown out.

Back at Public Square, signs reading, "We must be born again," and, "Got AIDS Yet" sat atop the crowds. Other parts of the square featured theatrical displays of the issues. One pair is traveling the country wearing neon yellow costumes and encouraging artists to use art to activate social change (they are anti-Trump).

Bikers for Trump also drew crowd when they stepped onto the square.

Those who came out to see what was going on in downtown Cleveland were impressed and relieved that the protesters have remained overall peaceful.

