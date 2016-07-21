Donald Trump event in Akron canceled - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Donald Trump event in Akron canceled

Trump campaign renting EJ Thomas Hall. (Source: University of Akron) Trump campaign renting EJ Thomas Hall. (Source: University of Akron)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

It doesn't look like Donald Trump will be in Akron on Friday.

A University of Akron representative said Thursday the Republican nominee's visit had been canceled.

A representative with Trump's campaign said they were simply looking at EJ Thomas Hall for a Friday afternoon event. She said sometimes they reserve venues for the possibility of hosting an event but there was nothing specific planned at EJ Thomas.

