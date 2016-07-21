Mogadore Police receive new K-9 help

The Mogadore Police Department will be receiving help from a new four-legged friend, Nova, a 60-pound female puppy.

Assigned to Officer Nidiffer, Nova has begun training with her handler and both are required to pass the Ohio Certification test. No public appearances will be made until then.

Taxpayers should be relieved that donations from Pet Supplies Plus in Springfield and the Mogadore Veterinary Hospital covered majority of the cost for Nova.

