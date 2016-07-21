Huge show of support for police during RNC - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

The Republican National Convention concluded in Cleveland and by most accounts it was a success. The city welcomed more than 50,000 visitors to Cleveland for the convention. The city did have its share of daily demonstrations, with some arrests. 

However, for the most part, the demonstrations were peaceful, largely due to Cleveland police officers and officers from around the country who came to Cleveland to help with security. 

There was a huge show of support for the officers.

"When someone goes that extra mile to extend their hand or say thank you, it just warms your heart," said California Highway Patrol Trooper Lacey Heitman.

"The public, the restaurants, the protesters, they've all extended their gratitude towards us and told us thank you for being here, so, overall, it's been a great experience," said Officer Heitman.

From playing ping pong to de-stressing with morning yoga, here are some of the positive images from Cleveland. 

