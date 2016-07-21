Business booming for some during RNC

Some businesses, are not seeing the action they thought they would during the Republican National Convention. But that's not the case some places.

The establishments that are winning during convention week are the ones who got out way ahead of it and sold big parties, buyouts to clients in advance or the ones that happen to be in the perfect location.

They're busy wrapping silverware, and shucking oysters at Alley Cat Oyster Bar in the Flats.



"We'll do 1200 today," said Chef Al Ives who's expecting about 600 guests on the final night of the RNC. The restaurant brought in half a ton of raw oysters to get them through the week of private parties.

Chinato and Cowell and Hubbard were bought out for the whole week.

"That makes things a little easier because it's like catering," said Chef Zack Bruell.

One of his other restaurants, Kafeteria, is in a building that was on lockdown.

"We rely on the building for business so what we did is we sold private parties which we were very successful doing that," he said.



Cleveland Pickle owners Josh and Kieran Kabat say their business is up about 50 percent this week, courtesy of catering orders and walk ups. No regulars, all visitors.



Forward Day and Night club hosted four private events, including one attended by Rudy Giuliani. They expect a bump in business this weekend when they're open to the public.



Lago said they've served about 2,000 people through private RNC bookings.



Noodle Cat, between Public Square and E. 4th is relying solely on walk up traffic. And they tell us they've doubled their business this week.

"I haven't experienced as much as I'd hoped because most of the time from meeting here to meeting there and there's food at those meetings so there's not a whole lot of time," said Texas Delegate, Ryan Shinn.

