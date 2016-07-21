Jailed protesters' rights were violated, attorneys argue

Eighteen people were arrested Wednesday night. Some of them were arraigned Thursday, but others were still in jail as of Thursday night. Their lawyers say it's a violation of their rights.

A flag burning demonstration near East 4th and Prospect Wednesday afternoon led to the arrest of those 18 people.

They'd been held for a little more than a day before they stood in front of Judge Ronald B. Adrine.

Representation for the protesters argued the delays in processing were an attempt by the court to keep their clients from getting back on the street.

Their charges ranged from aggravated disorderly conduct to obstructing an official business, assault, and resisting arrest. One by one they pleaded not guilty and eventually released on personal bonds.

In Ohio, a person can be held for 24 hours for a misdemeanor. For a felony, a person can be held for up to 72 hours.

