Protests remain peaceful, smaller groups gather

The fourth day of protests in and around Public Square in Cleveland ended peacefully. Police officers and Clevelanders alike said they were pleased that - for the most part - protests remained non-violent.

The largest protest during the day was a march by "Stand Together Against Trump." The group of about 50 protestors marched across the Lorain Carnegie Bridge and then reconvened on Public Square later in the day. The group made it known that they were peaceful. Some carried signs that read, "Love Trumps Hate."

"We are hoping that we present another view of what Cleveland and Ohioans are like - that we are not hateful, we aren't war mongering, we aren't misogynistic. We stand for all the things that Trump doesn't," said Ingrid Kunstel of Akron.

Police officers maintained a heavy presence in the area around the Quicken Loans Arena as the Republican National Convention let out for the final time.

Workers were already posted near Superior ready to take down many of the barriers and fencing that provided secure zones during the RNC.

