Ivanka Trump dress sells after RNC speech

Ivanka Trump, the Republican nominee's oldest daughter, was a crowd favorite at the convention Thursday night, but her speech wasn't the only memorable part.



Trump, who also works as the Executive Vice President for the Trump Organization, displayed a bit of her own business savvy by wearing a dress from her own collection. And it didn't take long for the Internet to notice. After her speech, social media began to buzz with questions about the dress.



According to her website, the blush-colored sheath dress won't be available until the release of her fall collection. The website suggests this similar studded version on her line that retails for $138, but good luck finding it. The dress is currently sold out online and unavailable at local Nordstrom and Macy's stores.



The entrepreneur maximized the exposure of the RNC by sporting her designs all week, including a white satchel bag and white floral dress she wore during an interview with Savannah Guthrie.

A similar look on her line costs $158 and is still available on website bonton.com.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.