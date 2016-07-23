Summit County residents gather to combat heroin problem

The East Market Street Church of God joined forces with several other organizations in Summit County for a Freedom from Addiction service this weekend.

Summit County Opiate Task Force

The event was hosted by the County of Summit Intercession For Dependency, the Municipal Recovery Court, Summit County Court of Common Pleas, Akron Police Department, Summit County Public Health (Project DAWN), Community Health Center, Summit County Community Partnership, Victims Assistance, Empowered Recovery, Cocaine Anonymous, Opiates Anonymous, and Narcotics Anonymous.

Micheal Longhitano said he has’t used heroin in two years. On Saturday, he marked his sobriety by sharing his story at the service. The 25-year-old says he would spend a couple hundred dollars a day to get heroin.

“It’s misery, torture, it’s like a prison in your own head. It had complete control over me,” said Longhitano.

After a car accident landed him in Akron’s Drug Recovery program, he was able to quit. Akron Municipal Judge Joy Oldfield works with the recovery program and helped Longhitano get sober.

“The recovery court has been around for about 20 years it was the first court of its kind in our area, and since it started over 1,000 people have graduated,” said Oldfield.

The recovery court, as well several other Summit County organizations, were at Saturday's service to offer resources to families affected by heroin addiction.

Akron Judge Tom Teodosio says there are many. He said heroin cases are clogging the court systems and causing jail overcrowding.

“We've had 150 overdoses since July 5 -- it's alarming,” said Teodosio.

Oldfield said his event seeks to give hope to people who may be struggling with addiction.

“They can hear from people that have been through it. That can make a difference in someone's life,” said Oldfield.

Longhitano says now that his life changed he’s on a mission.

