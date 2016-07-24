Akron organization donating dog bowls to police rescuing pets in hot cars

The People Care Pet Pantry Pantry, an organization usually known for helping pet owners in need of food assistance in the Akron area is now filling a new need - helping those who rescue pets left in hot cars.

Executive Director Dana Ray helped spearhead the new program called Operation Saving Innocent Pets (OSIP).

"It came to light after all the videos that the officers have gone to these vehicles, and they are cracking up the windows, and they don't have a bowl," said Ray.

The organization is putting together small care kits that police can use whenever they rescue a hot pet from a car.



"Inside they've got the water bowl that we've stamped courtesy of us. They have a slip lead," Ray said.

There's also information about the dangers of leaving pets and humans in hot vehicles. Hiram Police were first to receive their dog bowls.

Springfield Township will be among the next police departments to receive their dog bowl care package kits. The goal will be to have the dog dishes in every police cruiser in North East Ohio and maybe even beyond.



"And, of course the officers are not only talking about keeping them in their cruiser, they want them in their own vehicles too," added Ray.



People Care Pet Pantry hopes that someday everyone will carry one of their dog bowl kits. You never know when you may encounter a pet in need.

Donations are needed to keep the OSIP program going. Go to www.peoplecarepetpantry.com if you would like to help.

