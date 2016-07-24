Man accused of killing wife may be hiding in Cleveland

The family of a 34-year-old mother is mourning after the East Cleveland native was shot and killed by her estranged husband in Columbus Thursday night.

Columbus police say that Monique Weston died after her husband Lenzell Wetson, 36, came into her Columbus home and shot her several times.

According to Columbus police, Weston’s four children were home during the time of the incident, and one of them called police.

After the shooting, police say that Lenzell fled the scene and is still at large.

Weston’s mother, Carol Tucker, says that Columbus homicide detectives told her that Lenzell may have fled to Cleveland because he’s from there.

Columbus police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Tucker says the couple had a history of domestic violence.

Weston grew up in Cleveland and graduated from Shaw High School in 2000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police.

Weston’s family started a Go Fund me account to assist with the unexpected tragedy.

