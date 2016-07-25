New campaign launches to 'trick out' transit stops

It's DIY transit-style.

A new campaign launched Monday aimed at fixing the city's transit problems. Local leaders kicked off "Trick out my Trip" campaign through the In Our Backyard (ioby) non-profit organization.

The Design-on-a-Dime project encourages residents to come up with creative ideas for bus shelters and see them become a reality. They will be taught skills and given tools to create their improvements.

Two local groups plan to raise $12,000 to rehab two bus shelters.

One of the stops is located on Superior Avenue and East 22nd Street. Kaela Geschke was sick of watching young families in the arts community on Superior Avenue and East 22nd Street wait in the rain and the snow for their bus. With two daycare facilities located close by, she thought the community would benefit from a warm place to wait. Kaela aims to raise $11,500 in twelve days to build a bus shelter which local artists will design to include ample seating, interactive game play for children, wifi, solar lighting to improve security and relief from extreme weather conditions for all riders.

The other bus shelter is located in the Slavic Village area. Allison Lukacsy aims to raise $600 for her project to get free fitness classes and fresh foods at their local bus stop.

The campaign will last until August 5 and all money raised will be matched by TransitCenter, a foundation which aims to improve urban mobility.

