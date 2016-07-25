Akron police officers provide ice cream for kids

This past Saturday, under the direction of Sergeant Michael Miller, the Akron Police Department Patrol Division bought ice cream for 140 youth near the Rosemary Square neighborhood due to the hot weather.

Around 4 p.m., Triple D Ice Cream began patrolling the area, while the officers gathered all of the kids to the location.

The kids were also given bottled water and bags of chips to go along with their ice cream.

