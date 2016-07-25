Trump hosting Reddit AMA same night as Obama, Biden DNC speeches

Donald Trump in Cleveland last week, where he accepted his nomination for the Republican presidential candidate. (Source: John Wise)

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump announced on Monday that he would be hosting an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit in the middle of the Democratic National Convention.

Trump will be answering questions on the service from 7 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, according to a press release from his campaign.

The DNC, which started today, runs through Thursday, July 28, when Hillary Clinton will presumably be announced as the party nominee. Trump, who was officially nominated during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last week, scheduled his AMA at the same time that President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden are scheduled to speak.

