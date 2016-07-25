10 Things To Do During Your First Post-RNC Week in Cleveland

With the completion of last week’s Republican National Convention craziness, things in Cleveland are finally starting to get back to normal. With less road closures to worry about and traffic finally calming down, here are all the things that you should head out into the city to do this upcoming week and weekend.

1. Cleveland Indians vs. Washington Nationals: The Cleveland Indians are hoping to continue their solid season against the Washington Nationals this week, facing off in two home games; the first on Tuesday, July 26 and the second on Wednesday, July 27. You can score tickets on the team’s website starting at $17. If you can’t make any of those games, the team will also be facing the Oakland Athletics in games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

2. Behind the Music Cleveland Stories Dinner Parties: The Music Box Supper Club downtown will be hosting their weekly Cleveland Stories Dinner Party on Wednesday, this time focused on Cleveland musicians. For just $20, guests can enjoy a three-course meal and listen to well-known musicians talk about their time on the local concert scene.

3. Disney Magic in Mayfield Village: Disney fans can get their fix this Friday at Mayfield Village’s The Grove Amphitheatre, which will be hosting a dual pair of free events themed around your favorite childhood memories. First up at 7:30 p.m. is the Mercury Theatre Company’s performance of “A Whole New World: The Music Behind the Magic,” performing songs from popular Disney classics including “Cinderella,” “Snow White,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Tarzan.” Afterwards at 10 p.m. there will be a showing of “Aladdin,” topping off a great night of family fun.

4. Cleveland Shakespeare Festival Presents “The Tempest”: Get a look at the Cleveland Shakespeare Festival’s touring outdoor production of “The Tempest” for free this weekend by attending a showing on Friday at the Tri-C West Campus in Parma Heights, Saturday in Lakewood Park or Sunday in Sims Park on Euclid. All performances begin at 7 p.m.

5. Cleveland Orchestra Star Spangled Spectacular Concert: The Cleveland Orchestra will be performing their 27th annual free concert downtown as part of a kick-off for the Republican National Committee’s weekend of thank you events for Cleveland residents for hosting the convention. See the concert, followed by fireworks, in Public Square on July 29 at 9:00 p.m.

6. RNC Thank You Party: Free Mitchell’s ice cream, family entertainment and food trucks are just some of the options that will be available at the RNC’s Thank You Party, which will take place in Public Square on Saturday, July 30 from noon to 6 p.m.

7. Free Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Admission: All Cleveland residents with a valid ID and a zip code beginning with 440, 441, 442 or 443 can get free admission to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., a perfect time to go check out their new “Louder than Words: Rock, Power and Politics” exhibit.

8. Scene Alefest: The Scene Alefest will be returning for the eighth straight year on Saturday, bringing over 100 beers to Lincoln Park in Tremont. For a $35 general admission ticket ($45 if bought at the door), anyone over 21 can come enjoy 15 drink tickets and all-day admission to play games, eat food and see entertainment from the Joe Moorhead Band and Walk of Shame. A full list of the beers is available on the event website.

9. PAWS-4-A-CAUSE Family Fun Day and Adopt-a-Thon: The Public Animal Welfare Society’s 12th annual PAWS-4-A-CAUSE adoption event on Saturday will give animal lovers the chance to adopt a furry friend from a local shelter, while also providing fun for the whole family, pets included. The free event features a raffle, a charity dog walk and food vendors for both pets and humans.

10. “Sharknado 4” Viewing Party: The Corner Alley downtown will be hosting the event that all lovers of bad movies have to attend this weekend, screening the first three “Sharknado” movies before tuning into the premiere of the fourth flick in the campy disaster series (titled "Sharknado: The 4th Awakens") when it premieres on Syfy at 8 p.m. For everyone whose friends said “no way” to watching Tara Reid and Ian Ziering fight off weather-powered sharks once again, this is the event for you.

