Wellington Twp. kennel operator suspended by American Kennel Club

The American Kennel Club has suspended the operator of Lakesyde Kennels in Wellington Township. (Source: Facebook)

The American Kennel Club has suspended the operator of Lakesyde Kennels in Wellington Township after 14 dogs were found dead in her truck over the weekend.

Cortney Corral Morris took the dogs near South Bend, Indiana for a dog show there. Investigators say Morris went inside a Quality Inn in nearby Roseland to take a nap on Friday. When she came outside, she found the dogs deceased inside the back of the truck where she was housing them.

A power failure caused the air conditioning in the truck to fail.

Thirteen golden retrievers and one Brittany Spaniel died.

Some of the dogs belonged to Morris. Some belonged to eight other people.

Today, a handwritten sign near the kennel's entrance read, "Kennel Closed."

Phone calls to the owner were not answered.

Augustin Aviles says he's boarded his dogs at the kennel.

"The young lady that had this incident happen - if you have kids, that's how she felt about her dogs. She loved her dogs. What happened is a terrible tragedy," said Aviles.

The American Kennel Club says Morris' length of suspension and possible fines are under review.

A Wellington Township official said that Lakesyde Kennels has been in compliance with ordinances there and that the township has not received any complaints about the facility.

More on Cleveland 19

14 dogs from Wellington kennel die in hot truck

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.