Landscaping stolen out of Cleveland Cultural Garden

Someone is stealing landscaping from the Cleveland Cultural Gardens, now the people who volunteer and spend their own money bettering this garden hope the thieves won't be back for more.

Only a year ago the Polish Cultural Gardens in Wade Park was in disarray and neglected. But in a matter of months, a trio of women, all of Polish heritage, turned it around.

"We're invested in this. It's a labor of love and we are very sad right now," said Connie Adams, who serves as Polish Garden Delegate to the Cultural Garden Federation of Cleveland.

No sooner than they got everything planted and blooming, Adams says, they got ripped off.

"Last evening somebody came and stole some very expensive plants, plant material, and we're a little disheartened by that...a lot disheartened," Adams said.

There are now deep holes where hundreds of dollars worth of hydrangeas, phlox and hostas were planted. Even more upsetting, the ladies went digging in to their own pockets for the garden improvements.

"We knew we were taking a risk, but we said 'let's go for it,'" said Adams.

Other cultural garden delegates and neighbors are also disappointed to hear that volunteers' time is being wasted, and landscaping is disappearing.

"When people come and steal it, it's like stealing from all of Cleveland," said Cindy Fish, the delegate for the British Cultural Garden.



"They're working very hard and they're trying to make this area beautiful," said Gladys Burnett, who lives nearby.

Now they all hope nothing more is taken here or elsewhere, but they still feel vulnerable, given that the garden is open to the public.

"Unless we pitch a tent and have someone on guard which, how ridiculous is that? That's sometimes what you feel like you have to do," said Fish.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.