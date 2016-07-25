Police interaction, avoiding conflict during traffic stops

East Cleveland Judge William Dawson showed Instagram videos of two arrests that went wrong in other parts of the country.

In one incident the person resisted arrest -- escalating the situation.

"But when you start interacting with police officers asking them what they're doing, approaching them, it's always going to be dangerous," said Judge William Dawson.

So how to avoid tragic interaction with police?

A special workshop was held in the same courtroom Judge Dawson hears cases. A courtroom with offenders and other members of the community wanting to learn the safest ways to deal with law enforcement.

"With all the turmoil and unrest in our country we know as leaders we have to do something," explained Judge Dawson.Brian Rogers who admits he's had his share of trouble with the law.

Arrested 10-times. He says at least one of those incidents he resisted arrested.

"Just cooperate. Keep my mouth shut. Do as I was told. So I won't be in that situation," said Brian Rogers.

So what should you do if you are pulled over or approached by police? Judge Dawson says be polite so you don't escalate the situation, listen to the officers commands, and say as little as possible.

Dominique King has patrolled the streets for several years, now she's Judge William's deputy bailiff.

"We can't just throw tantrums at work and go off at the boss because we didn't like how he spoke to us, how things happened. You have to apply those things in the interactions with the police officer," said Deputy Bailiff Dominique King.

Judge Dawson hopes the message of a positive encounter with police will be a positive encounter for the community.

Judge Dawson says if you think the officer is doing something wrong don't ask any questions.

Remember his badge number. Document as much as possible. Remember exactly what he says. And only if you can do it safely record the audio from the stop.

