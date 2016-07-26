Dairy Queen selling Blizzards today to benefit Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital

Dairy Queen is looking to bring some sweetness into the lives of the children at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital today.

The famous fast food restaurant will be handing out free Blizzards and other sugar-free desserts to patients and their families, as well as selling Blizzards in the hospital atrium for $5. All proceeds benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. They will be selling until 2 p.m., with four flavors available in medium size.

Dairy Queen hopes the event will bring some smiles to the kids at Rainbow Babies, as well as raise awareness for their upcoming Miracle Treat Day event on Thursday, July 28, where $1 or more from every Blizzard purchased will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. In total, DQ has raised $1 million to benefit Rainbow patients; last year alone, the event raised over $100,000.

