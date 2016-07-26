Cavs honored with butter sculptures at Ohio State Fair

The sculptures will be on display through August 7 at the Ohio State Fair. (Photo Courtesy: American Dairy Association Mideast)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have received a number of honors since their 2016 NBA Championship win, but the strangest thus far has to be the memorialization of their trophy and mascots in butter.

The 2,150 pound set of sculptures features Moondog, Sir C.C. and the Larry O’Brien NBA championship trophy. They were made as a part of the American Dairy Association Mideast’s annual butter display at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus.

The sculptures, which took over 500 hours to complete, were created by a group of artists working in a 46 degree cooler. In order to keep the Cavs celebration from melting away, their display is kept behind glass in a temperature controlled room.

“Ohio’s dairy farmers, as well as the rest of Ohio, were super proud of [the Cavalier’s] achievement," said Jenny Hubble, Senior Vice President of Communications for the American Dairy Association Mideast. “We wanted to join in the fun and the celebration.”

Last year, the butter sculptures honored the Ohio State University football team. Other past sculptures have included Neil Armstrong, Mr. Monopoly and Darth Vader.

The sculptures will be on display starting July 27 through August 7 in the Dairy Products Building, which last year attracted over 500,000 visitors. Visitors are encouraged to take selfies with their favorite buttery stars, and can even utilize the special Snapchat filter created for the exhibit.

