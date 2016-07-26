Was Pokémon Go better at the RNC than the DNC?

Users of the popular mobile app Pokemon Go are finding that the RNC featured more rare Pokemon than the DNC. (Source: Nintendo)

Many have been praising Cleveland’s handling of last week’s Republican National Convention, with delegates and media saying they felt the city was organized and safe. On the contrary, the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia this week has been plagued with logistical problems thus far, with heavy traffic, dirty conditions in hotels and the convention center and bad weather all interfering with the historic political event.

Now, there’s one more thing to add to the reasons why Cleveland’s convention is better than Philadelphia’s: the Pokémon. Although both the Quicken Loans Arena and the Wells Fargo Center are gyms in the popular mobile game Pokémon Go, users are saying that they were able to catch better Pokémon on the ground in Cleveland than in Philly.

Ashley Feinberg of Gawker first pointed out the problem, showing off the Growlith, Seel and Meowth she was able to catch while covering the RNC. At the DNC, meanwhile, she has only been able to catch a bunch of duduos-- not exactly something to write home to Ash about. Many commenters on the story agreed with her observations.

As some astute players have noticed, though, the DNC stage does look a little bit like a Pokéball from above, so they do have that going for them.

