Pokemon Go parties bring families together - Really

Those packs of people you've noticed wandering around, glued to their phones have a purpose and a mission -- Pokemon. And many of them are families.



"I like competing against my sister," said 12-year-old Sierra Pendergrast.



On Tuesday, The Players Club in Willoughby threw a Pokemon Go Lure Party, which brought in players from as far away as Canfield. It's helping teenagers connect with parents.

"It's awesome because it gives us something to talk about and adventures to go on. Sunday we were out for six hours just driving around," said Kelly Style.

She said she can't remember when she last spent that much time with her teenage son.

"It's a competition between the kids and I. It's something to do together," said Theresa Powali.

Powali said she likes how it gets the kids out and moving around.

"We go out and we spend two hours just walking around," she said.

Her 18-year-old daughter, Madison, said it gets her out.

"I walk the dog more," she said.

And Shannon Pendergrast said she can't believe what she's spent her summer doing.

"Driving around less than 15 mph so they can collect their miles to hatch their eggs," she said.

Kids are surprised, too, at how much they're bonding through the game.

"There's nothing better than beating my brother at everything. So I try and stay on top of it," Madison said.

