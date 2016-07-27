17 best Cleveland PokéStops at bars, restaurants, parks and museums

Those packs of people you've noticed wandering around, glued to their phones have a purpose and a mission -- Pokemon. And many of them are families.

We asked some Clevelanders where their favorite spots to catch Pokemon are at Walnut Wednesdays today; check out the event next week for some food trucks, fun and another question from Cleveland 19! #gettinganswers

With the Pokémon Go craze sweeping the nation, there’s been a lot of talk about how to catch ‘em all. If you know it’s your destiny, then you’re going to have to stock up on supplies. Valuable items like lures, eggs and, of course, the ever important PokéBalls can only be found at PokéStops within the game, which means that you’re going to need to head out to these valuable locations on a regular basis. Here are some great PokéStops in Cleveland that come with more than just a place to restock your inventory.

1. Townhall: Stopping at the PokéStops at this Ohio City restaurant and bar will let you stock up on PokéBalls and great beer.

2. Mitchell’s Ice Cream: That’s right, both the Mitchell’s locations in Ohio City and Uptown have PokéStops nearby. Campfire s’mores and a couple lures, anyone?

3. The Cleveland Museum of Art: Get in some history and culture at the Cleveland Museum of Art uptown before heading off to catch some rare Pokémon.

Trying to catch 'em all on #PokemonGo? CMA's Fine Arts Garden has 14 PokeStops, including Rodin's The Thinker! pic.twitter.com/MyhTukR1JW — ClevelandArt (@ClevelandArt) July 15, 2016

4. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Of course this classic Cleveland landmark has a rockin' PokéStop nearby.

5. A Christmas Story House and Museum: That’s right, you can restock on all your Pokémon necessities while reliving the adventures of Ralphie Parker.

6. Crocker Park: The outdoor mall in Westlake has a number of PokéStops sprinkled throughout.

7. Tabletop Board Game Café: You can take some time to relax and play a less battery destroying game at the Tabletop Board Game Café before heading out to one of the many nearby PokéStops to refuel.

8. Free Stamp: Cleveland’s famous statue next to City Hall features a PokéStop and a great photo op.

9. Lola: If you want to enjoy a fancy dinner, check out Lola on East 4th—you can eat a gorgeous meal while secretly picking up PokéBalls under the table.

10. Melt Bar & Grilled: The Lakewood and Independence branches of Melt have PokéStops nearby. The only problem? After eating Melt, you might not want to be walking around to catch some more Pokémon.

11. Edgewater Park: Edgewater Park comes with gorgeous views of Lake Erie and a PokéStop.

12. Presti’s Bakery: Cleveland’s best bakery also comes with sweets of the Pokémon nature.

13. Terminal Tower: Terminal Tower’s observation deck will give you a great view of the city of Cleveland as well as some Pokémon opportunities.

14. Inn on Coventry: What better way to brunch than with Pokémon?

15. Public Square: The newly renovated Public Square is definitely worth checking out for more than just its abundance of Pokémon.

16. Clark Field Dog Park: Bring your favorite pup out for a walk at this park in Tremont and hit up the PokéStop along the way.

17. The Corner Alley: The uptown Corner Alley is a great place for a fun afternoon with friends bowling, drinking and PokéStopping.

