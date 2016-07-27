Pokemon Go for parents: Important terms to know

Those packs of people you've noticed wandering around, glued to their phones have a purpose and a mission -- Pokemon. And many of them are families.

Those packs of people you've noticed wandering around, glued to their phones have a purpose and a mission -- Pokemon. And many of them are families.

We asked some Clevelanders where their favorite spots to catch Pokemon are at Walnut Wednesdays today; check out the event next week for some food trucks, fun and another question from Cleveland 19! #gettinganswers

We asked some Clevelanders where their favorite spots to catch Pokemon are at Walnut Wednesdays today; check out the event next week for some food trucks, fun and another question from Cleveland 19! #gettinganswers

With everyone and their brother playing Pokémon Go, it seems like the game is becoming impossible to avoid. Still, for non-players, the sheer number of terms associated with the game can make it basically impossible to understand. Here’s a quick rundown of Pokémon Go that should help everyone understand the game’s lingo.

The Basics

Pokémon Go is a game which allows players, called trainers, to capture their favorite wild Pokémon in the real world. Players walk around using the app on their phone and stumble on Pokémon. After they find a Pokémon, they use a Pokéball to catch it. Trainers are being asked to help out and catch Pokémon by the game’s narrator, Professor Willow.

Caught Pokemon join the player’s Pokédex, which is a list of all the Pokémon that a player has caught and their abilities.

You may have also heard Pokémon Go players talking about their team. All players start at level one, but, by catching Pokémon, they can quickly level up. Once they hit level five, they are asked to choose a team: Instinct, Valor or Mystic. A lot of people have very strong opinions on which team is best.

Players can also earn medals within the game for unlocking certain achievements in the game, varying from walking a certain number of kilometers to winning a gym battle (more on that later) to catching certain types of Pokémon.

Gyms

At gyms, trainers can battle their Pokémon. Gyms can either be classified as friendly, meaning that they are already under the control of a player from that trainer’s team, or rival, meaning that they are controlled by a different team. At friendly gyms, players can battle Pokémon assigned there by the person controlling the gym in order to help level up their Pokémon, called training.

At rival gyms, trainers battle to level up their Pokémon and to get control of the gym for their team. Players can do this by lowering the gym’s prestige by defeating rival Pokémon in battle. Prestige is earned by Pokémon training at that gym. Once the gym’s prestige is zero, the trainer can take control of it for their team.

Player’s want to keep control of a gym for as long as possible, since every day that they do, they earn a defender bonus. This bonus gives them PokéCoins, which they can spend at the shop in the game. PokéCoins can also be purchased within the free app.

Players have a number of ways that they can use to tell how well their Pokémon will do in a battle. One is CP, or combat points, which determine the strength of your Pokémon. Another is HP, or hit points, which show the Pokémon’s health.

You can raise your Pokémon’s CP and HP by feeding it Pokémon Candy and Stardust. Each Pokemon has their own kind of candy, and only their breed’s candy will work for them. When you catch a Pokemon, you get their candy. You can also get Candy for transferring Pokémon to Professor Willow.

When your Pokémon is all out of HP, it will faint. If you want to get it back into the game, you have to revive it using a potion.

PokeStops

PokéStops, of which there are many in and around Cleveland, are places where trainers can go to restock on PokéBalls and some of the other items necessary to catch and evolve Pokémon.

Evolving a Pokémon helps to make it into a stronger version of that creature. You can evolve Pokémon in the game using eggs, which you pick up at PokéStops. You then put those eggs into an incubator and, once you’ve walked a certain distance, you will hatch a new, stronger Pokémon.

Another feature of PokéStops is a lure. Lure modules can be used at PokéStops to attract a lot of Pokémon for a short amount of time. Any player can set a lure, and then all of the other players within the game can see and use that lure.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.