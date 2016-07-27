Editorial: Who made the biggest splash during RNC week?

Who made the biggest splash in the spotlight during RNC week and gained an all-new reputation on the national stage?

Ask the national media. They’ll tell you it was Cleveland. Our city and region aced the test, and you don’t do that unless you are prepared.

Thank you, Mayor Jackson. Delegates, media, and visitors alike all raved about how smoothly things went. The city was ready.

Thank you, Police Chief Calvin Williams. Protesters from every walk of life descended on northeast Ohio, many with experience in disrupting big events like the RNC. Our police handled it all. Even Donald Trump called Williams to personally thank him.

We’d like to say thank you to the men and women of law enforcement from across the nation that came here to help. Instead of negative headlines, Cleveland gave America some great ones, like when police officers from out of state went into one of our fine restaurants for dinner and the diners stood and applauded them.

Thank you, David Gilbert and the 2016 RNC Host Committee. You put on a fabulous event. Your hard work exceeded everyone’s high expectations.

Thank you to all of the hotels, stores, and those restaurant owners who rolled out the red carpet to all of our visitors. Your hospitality showed.

Last, but not least -- thank you, northeast Ohio. We’ve proven our critics were wrong. This is a destination city that can handle big events. A Cleveland Super Bowl? We like the sound of that.

I’m Dominic Mancuso and that’s how we see it.

