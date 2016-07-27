Medina County shuts off courthouse AC as cost-saving measure, judges not pleased

Wednesday is the first time air conditioning has been on at the Medina County courthouse since the county cut it off last week.

And county employees have not been pleased, according to county administrator Scott Miller.

"We received complaints from the Sheriff's Office, auditor, treasurer, economic development," said Miller.

Miller said the county has participated in an energy cost-saving program with nearby states since 2014. The agreement requires the county to cut energy on days when it's in high use, and in return, there's about a $20,000 incentive for the year.

"If we would cease the program right now we would lose about $60,000," said Miller.

Miller said the county is rebounding from issues in the budget dating back to 2007.

"We're still $1 million short in our General Fund budget than where we were nine years ago," said Miller.

After three days with no air conditioning, four Medina County common pleas judges sent a court order that demanded air conditioning in the court house be left on. The county agreed to keep the air on during the high use days in the courthouse, but in eight other buildings it will be cut off at 3 p.m.

Miller said it's uncertain if Medina County will participate in the program next year, but it's a possibility.

