Councilman hopes unity event brings day of peace to Cleveland

Sunday, July 24 wrapped up a violent weekend in Cleveland.

Eleven shootings and three stabbings were added to crime statistics. One person died on Bushnell Court.

This upcoming weekend, one Cleveland councilman is hoping music, food, and fun can bridge the gap of violence in the community.

"We've had problems in our city over the last few years, so what we've done is step up to the plate," said Councilman Zack Reed of Ward 2. "If we can protect 50,000 people downtown for one day we can protect people here for one day."

Reed is talking about Unity in the Park, which is in its 13th year. This year, national recording artists Angie Stone, Avery Sunshine, and Najee will hit the stage.

The event kicks off in Luke Easter Park on Saturday at 1 p.m. There will be bounce houses, food vendors, a petting zoo, and Cleveland Clinic will do free health screenings.

There will also be a heavy police presence.

"We have state troopers, bike patrols, mounted police -- sky watch and vice units will be out," said Reed. "If you see something, say something."



Reed said he knows crime across the city is inevitable, but he hopes Unity in the Park will keep the peace for at least one day.

