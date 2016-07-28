Two Cleveland suburbs earn spots on 'snobbiest cities in Ohio' list

Hudson, OH was named one of the top 10 snobbiest cities in the state by RoadSnacks. (Photo Credit: Erik Breedon/Wikimedia Commons)

Break out your monocles and caviar, because, according to RoadSnacks, the greater Cleveland area is home to two of the snobbiest cities in the state of Ohio.

RoadSnacks’ study looked at all of the cities in Ohio that have a population of at least 5,000. From there, they looked at median home price and household income, percent of population with a college degree and the number of private schools, theaters and art galleries per capita to determine which of the 174 cities they measured was the most full of itself.

Pepper Pike, just outside of Beachwood, earned the third spot on the list due to its median household income of $166,438, one of the highest average salaries in the state. The city also features a number of private schools that added to its snobbery.

Hudson, outside of Akron, placed sixth on the list due to its high median home price and large number of private and Montessori schools.

Cleveland didn’t have the most snobby suburbs on the list, though. We tied with Cincinnati, which only has the Village of Indian Hill and Montgomery, but couldn’t top Columbus, which had a whopping six cities on the list: New Albany, Powell, Dublin, Granville, Bexley and Upper Arlington.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.